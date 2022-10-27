Hold-Up, instantánea de una corrupción

Robert is a police agent of American origins who lost his memory through an accident during a robbery in a branch of the Bank of America. A robber who survived the shooting is convinced the agent is faking his amnesia, just to then get rid of him and enjoy the loot, that cost the other delinquents their lives, together with his ex lover.
|Frederick Stafford
|Robert Cunningham
|Nathalie Delon
|Judy
|Marcel Bozzuffi
|Steve Duggins
|Alberto de Mendoza
|Ashley
|Enrico Maria Salerno
|Mark Gavin
