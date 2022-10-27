Not Available

Hold-Up, instantánea de una corrupción

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Robert is a police agent of American origins who lost his memory through an accident during a robbery in a branch of the Bank of America. A robber who survived the shooting is convinced the agent is faking his amnesia, just to then get rid of him and enjoy the loot, that cost the other delinquents their lives, together with his ex lover.

    Cast

    		Frederick StaffordRobert Cunningham
    		Nathalie DelonJudy
    		Marcel BozzuffiSteve Duggins
    		Alberto de MendozaAshley
    		Enrico Maria SalernoMark Gavin

