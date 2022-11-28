Hole-in-law

Not Available

An omnibus movie about the jealousy of a man who can't stand the fact that his favorite woman slept with another man in two episodes. Episode 1 At a drinking party led by Jae-hoon, movie director Sang-min meets Hye-jin. Sang-min compliments and sleeps with her favorite Hye-jin while watching her movie. The next morning, Hye-jin's friend Mina left early because of her job, Jae-hoon and Sang-min, who were watching a movie together in Hye-jin's bed are attracted by the atmosphere and curiosity and enjoy 2 to 1. Episode 2 Sang-min meets his school friend Ji-eun at the club. When his foreign friend James showed interest in Ji-eun, Sang-min suddenly became interested in Ji-eun. That night, Sang-min finds out that Ji-eun slept with James, and visits Ji-eun's house with complex emotions mixed with like, anger and jealousy and confesses that he likes her.