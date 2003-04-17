2003

Holes

  • Adventure
  • Family
  • Drama

Release Date

April 17th, 2003

Studio

Phoenix Pictures

Stanley's family is cursed with bad luck. Unfairly sentenced to months of detention at Camp Green Lake, he and his campmates are forced by the warden to dig holes in order to build character. What they don't know is that they are digging holes in order to search for a lost treasure hidden somewhere in the camp.

Cast

Sigourney WeaverWarden Walker
Jon VoightMarion Sevillo
Tim Blake NelsonDr. Pendanski
Patricia ArquetteMiss Kathryn Barlow
Dulé HillSam the Onion Man
Shia LaBeoufStanley Yelnats/Caveman

