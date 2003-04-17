Stanley's family is cursed with bad luck. Unfairly sentenced to months of detention at Camp Green Lake, he and his campmates are forced by the warden to dig holes in order to build character. What they don't know is that they are digging holes in order to search for a lost treasure hidden somewhere in the camp.
|Sigourney Weaver
|Warden Walker
|Jon Voight
|Marion Sevillo
|Tim Blake Nelson
|Dr. Pendanski
|Patricia Arquette
|Miss Kathryn Barlow
|Dulé Hill
|Sam the Onion Man
|Shia LaBeouf
|Stanley Yelnats/Caveman
