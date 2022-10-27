1938

Holiday

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 14th, 1938

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Johnny Cose, a freethinking financier, has finally found the girl of his dreams — Julia Seton, the spoiled daughter of a socially prominent millionaire — and she's agreed to marry him. But when Johnny plans a holiday for the two to enjoy life while they are still young, his fiancée has other plans & that is for Johnny to work in her father's bank!

Cast

Katharine HepburnLinda Seton
Cary GrantJohn 'Johnny' Case
Doris NolanJulia Seton
Edward Everett HortonProfessor Nick Potter
Henry KolkerEdward Seton
Binnie BarnesMrs. Laura 'The Witch' Cram

Images