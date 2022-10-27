Johnny Cose, a freethinking financier, has finally found the girl of his dreams — Julia Seton, the spoiled daughter of a socially prominent millionaire — and she's agreed to marry him. But when Johnny plans a holiday for the two to enjoy life while they are still young, his fiancée has other plans & that is for Johnny to work in her father's bank!
|Katharine Hepburn
|Linda Seton
|Cary Grant
|John 'Johnny' Case
|Doris Nolan
|Julia Seton
|Edward Everett Horton
|Professor Nick Potter
|Henry Kolker
|Edward Seton
|Binnie Barnes
|Mrs. Laura 'The Witch' Cram
