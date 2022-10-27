1949

Holiday Affair

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 23rd, 1949

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Just before Christmas, department store clerk Steve Mason meets big spending customer Connie Ennis, really a commercial spy. He unmasks her but lets her go, which gets him fired. They end up on a date, which doesn't sit well with Connie's steady suitor, Carl, but delights her son Timmy, who doesn't want Carl for a step-dad. Standard (if sweet) romantic complications follow.

Cast

Janet LeighConnie Ennis
Robert MitchumSteve Mason
Wendell CoreyCarl Davis
Gordon GebertTimmy Ennis
Griff BarnettMr. Ennis
Esther DaleMrs. Ennis

