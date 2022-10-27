Holiday Affair

Just before Christmas, department store clerk Steve Mason meets big spending customer Connie Ennis, really a commercial spy. He unmasks her but lets her go, which gets him fired. They end up on a date, which doesn't sit well with Connie's steady suitor, Carl, but delights her son Timmy, who doesn't want Carl for a step-dad. Standard (if sweet) romantic complications follow.
|Janet Leigh
|Connie Ennis
|Robert Mitchum
|Steve Mason
|Wendell Corey
|Carl Davis
|Gordon Gebert
|Timmy Ennis
|Griff Barnett
|Mr. Ennis
|Esther Dale
|Mrs. Ennis
