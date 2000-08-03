Cocky researcher Sebastian Caine is working on a project to make living creatures invisible. He's so confident he's found the right formula that he tests it on himself and soon begins to vanish. The only problem is, no one can figure out how to make him visible again. This predicament begins to drive Caine mad, with terrifying results.
|Kevin Bacon
|Sebastian Caine / Hollow Man
|Elisabeth Shue
|Linda McKay
|Josh Brolin
|Matthew Kensington
|Kim Dickens
|Sarah Kennedy
|Rhona Mitra
|Sebastian's Neighbor
|Greg Grunberg
|Carter Abbey
View Full Cast >