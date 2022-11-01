Hollow Triumph

A film noir drama in which a sophisticated con man, who has just stolen from the mob, is forced to impersonate a psychiatrist who looks just like him, going so far as to cut himself on the cheek to duplicate a similar scar on the doctor. When he takes matters even further, karma arrives, forcing him to pay the debts of his double.
|Paul Henreid
|John Muller / Dr. Bartok
|Joan Bennett
|Evelyn Hahn
|Eduard Franz
|Frederick Muller
|Leslie Brooks
|Virginia Taylor
|John Qualen
|Swangron
|Mabel Paige
|Charwoman
View Full Cast >