1948

Hollow Triumph

  • Thriller
  • Crime

Release Date

June 17th, 1948

Studio

Eagle-Lion Films

A film noir drama in which a sophisticated con man, who has just stolen from the mob, is forced to impersonate a psychiatrist who looks just like him, going so far as to cut himself on the cheek to duplicate a similar scar on the doctor. When he takes matters even further, karma arrives, forcing him to pay the debts of his double.

Cast

Paul HenreidJohn Muller / Dr. Bartok
Joan BennettEvelyn Hahn
Eduard FranzFrederick Muller
Leslie BrooksVirginia Taylor
John QualenSwangron
Mabel PaigeCharwoman

