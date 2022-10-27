Not Available

Hollywoo

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

StudioCanal

Sometimes, when you think you have it all, everything falls apart. That is exactly the story of Jeanne .Just when she is offered the chance to dub famous American actress Jennifer Marshall in a successful American TV Show and her salary is about to triple, Marshall decides to withdraw from the show. So Jeanne makes a crazy decision, fly to Hollywood herself and make Jennifer change her mind about leaving the series...

Cast

Jamel DebbouzeFarres
Nikki DeloachJennifer Marshall
Muriel RobinL'agent
Sophie MounicotMarie
Jeff RoopMike
Kirk B.R. WollerJordan

View Full Cast >

Images