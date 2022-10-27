Sometimes, when you think you have it all, everything falls apart. That is exactly the story of Jeanne .Just when she is offered the chance to dub famous American actress Jennifer Marshall in a successful American TV Show and her salary is about to triple, Marshall decides to withdraw from the show. So Jeanne makes a crazy decision, fly to Hollywood herself and make Jennifer change her mind about leaving the series...
|Jamel Debbouze
|Farres
|Nikki Deloach
|Jennifer Marshall
|Muriel Robin
|L'agent
|Sophie Mounicot
|Marie
|Jeff Roop
|Mike
|Kirk B.R. Woller
|Jordan
