Hollywood Boulevard

Joe Dante directs this story of the glamour, the glitter, the magical allure of Hollywood... and not a speck of it rubs off on Miracle Pictures, where "If it's a good picture, it's a Miracle." This is a hilarious tribute to the unsung heroes who grind out the B movies massacred by critics, but nursed fondly in the hearts of film fans everywhere.
|Mary Woronov
|Mary McQueen
|Dick Miller
|Walter Paisley
|Jeffrey Kramer
|Patrick Hobby
|Jonathan Kaplan
|Scotty
|Paul Bartel
|Eric Von Leppe
|Tara Strohmeier
|Jill McBain
