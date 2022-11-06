1976

Hollywood Boulevard

  • Comedy
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 24th, 1976

Studio

New World Pictures

Joe Dante directs this story of the glamour, the glitter, the magical allure of Hollywood... and not a speck of it rubs off on Miracle Pictures, where "If it's a good picture, it's a Miracle." This is a hilarious tribute to the unsung heroes who grind out the B movies massacred by critics, but nursed fondly in the hearts of film fans everywhere.

Cast

Mary WoronovMary McQueen
Dick MillerWalter Paisley
Jeffrey KramerPatrick Hobby
Jonathan KaplanScotty
Paul BartelEric Von Leppe
Tara StrohmeierJill McBain

