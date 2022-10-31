Not Available

Hollywood to Dollywood

  • Documentary

Gay twins Gary and Larry have always loved Dolly Parton. They left their small town home ten years ago to make it in Hollywood and are finally ready to get their script to Dolly. In a RV named Jolene, the boys embark on the adventure of a lifetime. This road trip is also a journey of self-discovery and an attempt to resolve mommy issues that have divided them since childhood.

Cast

Michael BowenHimself
Dolly PartonHerself
Chad AllenHimself
Beth GrantHerself
Ann WalkerHerself
Dustin Lance BlackHimself

