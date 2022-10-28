Hollywood vs. the Mob: Fact vs. Fiction

Not Available

With the assassination of JFK in Dallas in November of 1963 and the fall of Cuba to Communism, America entered a new chapter in its history. It was also a time when the American Mob entered a new chapter. It was a Mob no longer defined by the once unyielding code of 'omerta' - the Sicilian code of silence. A Mob no longer led by the colorful characters that saw it rise from the Roaring Twenties, through the Depression to the Cold War. The American Mob began at the turn of the 20th Century as immigrants from Europe began pouring into cities along the East Coast, particularly New York City. Poor and isolated, these immigrant Jews, Irish and Italians banded together to develop their own version of the American Dream. A unique form of business called organized crime.