Hologram Man

Five years after the mad terrorist Norman Galagher was sentenced to holographic stasis, he is given a parole hearing. But an equipment failure engineered by his cronies transforms the criminal into a living hologram with god-like powers. Now, stopping him is up to Kurt Decoda, the man who as a police rookie was responsible for arresting Galagher.
|Evan Lurie
|Slash Gallagher
|William Sanderson
|Manny / Giggles
|Tommy Lister
|Eightball
|Michael Nouri
|Edward Jameson
|John Amos
|Wes Strickland
|Joseph Campanella
|Dr. Stern
