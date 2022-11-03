Not Available

Hologram Man

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

PM Entertainment Group

Five years after the mad terrorist Norman Galagher was sentenced to holographic stasis, he is given a parole hearing. But an equipment failure engineered by his cronies transforms the criminal into a living hologram with god-like powers. Now, stopping him is up to Kurt Decoda, the man who as a police rookie was responsible for arresting Galagher.

Cast

Evan LurieSlash Gallagher
William SandersonManny / Giggles
Tommy ListerEightball
Michael NouriEdward Jameson
John AmosWes Strickland
Joseph CampanellaDr. Stern

