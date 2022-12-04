Not Available

Lots of villages in the Frisian area of the Wadden Sea have to deal with population decline. In Holwerd, a town that is known for the ferry terminal to Ameland, a bottom-up approach towards this problem is carried out right now, in order to find a solution for the population decline using the landscape, history, culture and ecological values of the area. In 2013 a group of people from the small town of Holwerd stood up to fight for the future of their hometown, and started a project. The project is called “Holwerd aan zee” (Holwerd at sea) and aims at bridging nature and culture by means of landscape art.