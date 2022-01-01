Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

Instead of flying to Florida with his folks, Kevin ends up alone in New York, where he gets a hotel room with his dad's credit card—despite problems from a clerk and meddling bellboy. But when Kevin runs into his old nemeses, the Wet Bandits, he's determined to foil their plans to rob a toy store on Christmas eve.
|Macaulay Culkin
|Kevin
|Joe Pesci
|Harry Lime
|Catherine O'Hara
|Kate McCallister
|Daniel Stern
|Marv Merchants
|John Heard
|Peter McCallister
|Devin Ratray
|Buzz McCallister
