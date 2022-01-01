1992

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 18th, 1992

Studio

Hughes Entertainment

Instead of flying to Florida with his folks, Kevin ends up alone in New York, where he gets a hotel room with his dad's credit card—despite problems from a clerk and meddling bellboy. But when Kevin runs into his old nemeses, the Wet Bandits, he's determined to foil their plans to rob a toy store on Christmas eve.

Cast

Macaulay CulkinKevin
Joe PesciHarry Lime
Catherine O'HaraKate McCallister
Daniel SternMarv Merchants
John HeardPeter McCallister
Devin RatrayBuzz McCallister

