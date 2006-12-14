Home of the Brave

The day after they get the word they'll go home in two weeks, a group of soldiers from Spokane are ambushed in an Iraqi city. Back stateside we follow four of them - a surgeon who saw too much, a teacher who's a single mom and who lost a hand in the ambush, an infantry man whose best friend died that day, and a soldier who keeps reliving the moment he killed a civilian woman.
|Samuel L. Jackson
|William Marsh
|Jessica Biel
|Vanessa Price
|50 Cent
|Jamal Aiken
|Christina Ricci
|Sarah Schivino
|Brian Presley
|Tommy Yates
|Chad Michael Murray
|Jordan Owens
