2006

Home of the Brave

  • Action
  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 14th, 2006

Studio

North by Northwest Entertainment

The day after they get the word they'll go home in two weeks, a group of soldiers from Spokane are ambushed in an Iraqi city. Back stateside we follow four of them - a surgeon who saw too much, a teacher who's a single mom and who lost a hand in the ambush, an infantry man whose best friend died that day, and a soldier who keeps reliving the moment he killed a civilian woman.

Cast

Samuel L. JacksonWilliam Marsh
Jessica BielVanessa Price
50 CentJamal Aiken
Christina RicciSarah Schivino
Brian PresleyTommy Yates
Chad Michael MurrayJordan Owens

