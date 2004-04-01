Home on the Range

2004

The Little Piece of Heaven family farm is about to go under and outlaw cattle rustler Alameda Slim sets his sights on it. Three dairy cows -- tough Maggie, leader Mrs. Calloway, and naïve Grace -- team up to save the farm. Along with ambitious stallion Buck, helpful rabbit Lucky Jack, and other helpful barnyard friends, the cows set out to capture Alameda Slim and collect the reward money.