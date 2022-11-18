Not Available

Home Sweet Home (2008)

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Program 33

A family’s secret, it’s a time bomb ! Despite their fundamentally opposite characters, Albert and Gédéon, former participants of the May 1968 protest movement, share the same house since the disappearance of the woman of Albert. When Claire, the Albert’s daughter, come back to home, secrets of their past « Flower Power » reappear …

Cast

Judith GodrècheClaire
Daniel PrévostAlbert
Alexandre AstierJoubert
Patrick ChesnaisGédéon
Lorànt DeutschLe barman
Gabriele ValensiLucie

View Full Cast >

Images