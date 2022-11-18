Home Sweet Home (2008)

A family’s secret, it’s a time bomb ! Despite their fundamentally opposite characters, Albert and Gédéon, former participants of the May 1968 protest movement, share the same house since the disappearance of the woman of Albert. When Claire, the Albert’s daughter, come back to home, secrets of their past « Flower Power » reappear …
|Judith Godrèche
|Claire
|Daniel Prévost
|Albert
|Alexandre Astier
|Joubert
|Patrick Chesnais
|Gédéon
|Lorànt Deutsch
|Le barman
|Gabriele Valensi
|Lucie
