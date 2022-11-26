Home to Home

Not Available

Veettuku Veedu is a 1970 Indian Tamil-language comedy film, directed by C. V. Rajendran and produced by S. Suryaprakash, Rajan, R. Renganathan and R. Parthasarathy. The film's script was written by Chitralaya Gopu. It stars Jaishankar, Lakshmi, R. Muthuraman, Vennira Aadai Nirmala and Nagesh in lead roles, with V. K. Ramasamy and Major Sundararajan playing supporting roles. Soundtrack was composed by M. S. Viswanathan. The 2001 Tamil film Viswanathan Ramamoorthy is said to be based on this film. Veettuku Veedu is based on the play Thikku Theriyatha Veettil.