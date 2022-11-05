Homesteaders of Paradise Valley

Red Ryder convinces homesteaders to settle in Paradise Valley. Business men in nearby Central City want control of the valley and water supply and propose to build a dam for half interest in the land. They use Red to generate interest in the dam but when the dam is completed, they rig the stockholder's meeting so Central City will get the water.
|Allan Lane
|Red Ryder
|Robert Blake
|Little Beaver
|Martha Wentworth
|The Duchess
|Ann Todd
|Melinda Hill (as Ann Todd)
|Gene Roth
|Bill Hume (as Gene Stutenroth)
|Mauritz Hugo
|Rufe Hume
