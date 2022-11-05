1947

Homesteaders of Paradise Valley

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 30th, 1947

Studio

Republic Pictures

Red Ryder convinces homesteaders to settle in Paradise Valley. Business men in nearby Central City want control of the valley and water supply and propose to build a dam for half interest in the land. They use Red to generate interest in the dam but when the dam is completed, they rig the stockholder's meeting so Central City will get the water.

Cast

Allan LaneRed Ryder
Robert BlakeLittle Beaver
Martha WentworthThe Duchess
Ann ToddMelinda Hill (as Ann Todd)
Gene RothBill Hume (as Gene Stutenroth)
Mauritz HugoRufe Hume

