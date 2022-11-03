1961

Homicidal

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Release Date

July 25th, 1961

Studio

William Castle Productions

The story centers around a murderous scheme to collect a rich inheritance. The object of murder is Miriam Webster, who is to share in the inheritance with her half brother Warren, who lives with his childhood guardian Helga in the mansion where Warren and Mariam grew up. Confined to a wheelchair after recently suffering a stroke, Helga is cared for by her nurse Emily, a strange young woman who has formed a close bond with Warren.

Cast

Glenn CorbettKarl Anderson
Patricia BreslinMiriam Webster
Eugenie LeontovichHelga Swenson
Alan BunceDr. Jonas
Richard RustJim Nesbitt
James WesterfieldAlfred S. Adrims

