1992

Honey, I Blew Up the Kid

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 15th, 1992

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Wayne Szalinski is at it again. But instead of shrinking things, he tries to make a machine that can make things grow. As in the first one, his machine isn't quite accurate. But when he brings Nick & his toddler son Adam to see his invention, the machine unexpectedly starts working. And when Adam comes right up to the machine, he gets zapped along with his stuffed bunny.

Cast

Marcia StrassmanDiane Szalinski
Robert OliveriNick Szalinski
Daniel ShalikarAdam Szalinski
Joshua ShalikarAdam Szalinski
Lloyd BridgesClifford Sterling
Julia SweeneyNosey Neighbor

