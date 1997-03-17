Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

The joke's on absent-minded scientist Wayne Szalinski when his troublesome invention shrinks him, his brother and their wives so effectively that their children think they've completely disappeared. Of course, this gives the kids free rein to do anything they want, unaware that their parents are watching every move.
|Rick Moranis
|Wayne Szalinski
|Eve Gordon
|Diane Szalinski
|Bug Hall
|Adam Szalinski
|Robin Bartlett
|Patti Szalinski
|Stuart Pankin
|Gordon Szalinski
|Allison Mack
|Mitch Szalinski
View Full Cast >