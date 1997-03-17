1997

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 17th, 1997

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

The joke's on absent-minded scientist Wayne Szalinski when his troublesome invention shrinks him, his brother and their wives so effectively that their children think they've completely disappeared. Of course, this gives the kids free rein to do anything they want, unaware that their parents are watching every move.

Cast

Rick MoranisWayne Szalinski
Eve GordonDiane Szalinski
Bug HallAdam Szalinski
Robin BartlettPatti Szalinski
Stuart PankinGordon Szalinski
Allison MackMitch Szalinski

View Full Cast >

Images