'Honeymoons' shows us that the distance between Eastern and Western Europe is more than a question of kilometers. The films follows two couples, one is Albania, one in Serbia, who in the midst of wedding celebrations decide to leave their respective countries to realize their dreams in Western Europe. They soon find themselves trapped between their countries' past and their future lives together.
|Nebojša Milovanović
|Marko
|Jelena Trkulja
|Vera
|Jozef Shiroka
|Nik
|Lazar Ristovski
|Verin ujak
|Petar Božović
|Verin otac
|Mira Banjac
|Stana
