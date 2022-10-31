Not Available

Honeymoons

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Skandal Productions

'Honeymoons' shows us that the distance between Eastern and Western Europe is more than a question of kilometers. The films follows two couples, one is Albania, one in Serbia, who in the midst of wedding celebrations decide to leave their respective countries to realize their dreams in Western Europe. They soon find themselves trapped between their countries' past and their future lives together.

Cast

Nebojša MilovanovićMarko
Jelena TrkuljaVera
Jozef ShirokaNik
Lazar RistovskiVerin ujak
Petar BožovićVerin otac
Mira BanjacStana

View Full Cast >

Images