2005

Hoodwinked!

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 15th, 2005

Studio

Kanbar Entertainment

The recipes of candies of the goody shops have been stolen by the Goody Bandit, and many animals are out of business. While the police are chasing the criminal, there is a mess at Granny's house evolving Little Red Hiding Hood, The Wolf, The Woodsman and Granny, disturbing the peace in the forest and they are all arrested by the impatient Chief Grizzly.

Cast

Anne HathawayRed (voice)
Glenn CloseGranny (voice)
James BelushiThe Woodsman (voice)
Patrick WarburtonThe Wolf (voice)
Anthony AndersonDetective Bill Stork (voice)
David Ogden StiersNicky Flippers (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images

3 More Images