Hoodwinked!

The recipes of candies of the goody shops have been stolen by the Goody Bandit, and many animals are out of business. While the police are chasing the criminal, there is a mess at Granny's house evolving Little Red Hiding Hood, The Wolf, The Woodsman and Granny, disturbing the peace in the forest and they are all arrested by the impatient Chief Grizzly.
|Anne Hathaway
|Red (voice)
|Glenn Close
|Granny (voice)
|James Belushi
|The Woodsman (voice)
|Patrick Warburton
|The Wolf (voice)
|Anthony Anderson
|Detective Bill Stork (voice)
|David Ogden Stiers
|Nicky Flippers (voice)
