Hook N Shoot Revolution 4

Hook N Shoot has established itself as the building block for the sport of women's MMA (Mixed Martial Art). It has launched the careers of some of the best female fighters in the industry and is on a relentless quest to find the "next top fighter". The 4th edition of the "Revolution" series has the established stars and brand new athletes. If you haven't seen women's MMA, get ready to be entertained. THE FIGHTS: Sally Krumdiak -vs- Jessica Penne Kelli Salone -vs- Dina Van Den Hooven Julie Kedzie -vs- Sasha Mirvic Victoria Remington -vs- Molly Helsel O.D.B. -vs- Kelly Kobold Tara LaRosa -vs- Ginele Marquez Shelby Walker -vs- A.J. Jenkins Shelby Walker -vs- Angela Wilson