Not Available

Hope & Redemption: The Lena Baker Story

  • History
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Based on true events, The Lena Baker Story recounts one African-American womans struggle to rise above the challenges of her life, to face the choices she makes, and to ultimately triumph over her...Lena Baker was the first and only woman to be sentenced to death by the electric chair in the state of Georgia and was executed in 1945. She was pardoned posthumously in 2005.

Cast

Dwayne BoydJuke Joint Man
Chris BurnsMax Arthur
Peter CoyoteElliot Arthur
Kenny CookBarry Arthur
Mike HickmanMr. Candance
Tichina ArnoldLena Baker

View Full Cast >

Images