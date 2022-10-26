Hope & Redemption: The Lena Baker Story

Based on true events, The Lena Baker Story recounts one African-American womans struggle to rise above the challenges of her life, to face the choices she makes, and to ultimately triumph over her...Lena Baker was the first and only woman to be sentenced to death by the electric chair in the state of Georgia and was executed in 1945. She was pardoned posthumously in 2005.
|Dwayne Boyd
|Juke Joint Man
|Chris Burns
|Max Arthur
|Peter Coyote
|Elliot Arthur
|Kenny Cook
|Barry Arthur
|Mike Hickman
|Mr. Candance
|Tichina Arnold
|Lena Baker
