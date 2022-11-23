Not Available

Horizontes Mínimos

    A documentary about the dreams and wishes of common people. Small stories from the everyday lives of different people who have simple, anonymous routines and who develop their stories far removed from the traditional postal cards of a city. The protagonists are heroes of the domestic scene, who deploy their days with much patience and no tears. With no great victories or large defeats... and without desisting from fighting for their small accomplishments. A subjective essay about private minimal spheres.

