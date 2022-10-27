Not Available

Hornblower: The Examination for Lieutenant

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Meridian Broadcasting Ltd

The Hornblower series is based on C.S. Forester's classic maritime adventures - the story of one young man's struggle to become a leader of men. Set against the back drop of the 18th century Anglo-French wars, the bloodiest time in British naval history. Pellew, Captain of the Indefatigable, decides to put forward his protege Horatio Hornblower for the examination for lieutenant. Leading up to the exam Hornblower comes up against many challenges to prepare him for the difficult life as a lieutenant.

Cast

Robert LindsaySir Edward Pellew
Denis LawsonCaptain 'Dreadnought' Foster
Ian McNeiceTapling
Andrew TiernanBunting
Jonathan CoyLieutenant Bracegirdle
Ian McElhinneyCaptain Hammond

