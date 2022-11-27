Horror Hotel The Movie

Not Available

"Aliens Stole My Boyfriend" - Two cute alien chicks crash land their space buggy in the parking lot of the motor court looking for Earth boyfriends. "Coma Girl" - A macabre maintenance man falls in love with a comatose patient at the convalescent home where he works much to the dismay of her faithful husband. "Brain Robbers In Love" - A powerful older woman steals the body of a young woman using a top-secret brain-swapping devise stolen from a government vault. "The Problem With Clones" - A skip-tracer must search through a family of clones to find the sister who murdered her look alike. "Four-Eyes" - A paraplegic hit man is encouraged to pursue his gruesome talent by a man who wants to murder his ex-wife. "Life After Men" - In the near future, males are virtually extinct from disease and are tracked down my man hunters working for the new government.