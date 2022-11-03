Horrorscope

Not Available

A trilogy of horror stories that begins with a crazy musician who has trouble composing his latest song. His lack of concentration on his work leads to the accidental conjuring of an evil spirit. The second story concerns a couple who go to a pool hall for a night of fun. While there, they meet a friendly guy named David who invites them back to his place for a private party where he has other bloody plans. The final story is about a girl who comes home from work to find a mysterious package on her doorstep. Upon opening it, she finds a creepy ventriloquist dummy that seems to have a life of its own and a liking for blood.