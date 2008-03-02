Horton Hears a Who!

One day, Horton the elephant hears a cry from help coming from a speck of dust. Even though he can't see anyone on the speck, he decides to help it. As it turns out, the speck of dust is home to the Whos, who live in their city of Whoville. Horton agrees to help protect the Whos and their home
|Steve Carell
|The Mayor of Whoville (voice)
|Carol Burnett
|Kangaroo (voice)
|Will Arnett
|Vlad (voice)
|Seth Rogen
|Morton (voice)
|Dan Fogler
|Councilman / Yummo Wickersham (voice)
|Isla Fisher
|Dr. Mary Lou Larue (voice)
View Full Cast >
4 More Images