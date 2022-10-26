Not Available

Hoshigaoka Wonderland

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Atsuto was abandoned by his mother when he was young. He now works in the lost and found department at the Hoshigaoka Station. He spends his days imagining about the owner of the lost item, how the item became lost and found. One day, Atsuto learns that his mother committed suicide. His life begins to move ...

Cast

Tomoya NakamuraAtsuto Seo
Nozomi SasakiNanami Kiyokawa
Kimura YoshinoSawako Kiyokawa
Masaki SudaYuya Kiyokawa
Anne WatanabeDetective Tsunako Obayashi
Hayato IchiharaJingo Kusunoki

