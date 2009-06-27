Hostile Makeover

Lacey Smithsonian is a stylish journalist who works as a television reporter. When interviewing a prestigious fashion designer Amanda Manville, it confesses that receives death threats from someone. Everything is complicated when the artist is shot dead during the program. Lacey will be involved in the case and launch an investigation to find the guilty.
|Maggie Lawson
|Lacey Smithsonian
|Sadie LeBlanc
|Stella
|Sarah Edmondson
|Brooke Barton
|James McDaniel
|Mac
|Mark Consuelos
|Tony Trujillo
|Jocelyne Loewen
|Felicity Pickles
