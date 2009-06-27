2009

Hostile Makeover

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 27th, 2009

Studio

Not Available

Lacey Smithsonian is a stylish journalist who works as a television reporter. When interviewing a prestigious fashion designer Amanda Manville, it confesses that receives death threats from someone. Everything is complicated when the artist is shot dead during the program. Lacey will be involved in the case and launch an investigation to find the guilty.

Cast

Maggie LawsonLacey Smithsonian
Sadie LeBlancStella
Sarah EdmondsonBrooke Barton
James McDanielMac
Mark ConsuelosTony Trujillo
Jocelyne LoewenFelicity Pickles

Images