2007

Hot Fuzz

  • Crime
  • Action
  • Comedy

Release Date

April 19th, 2007

Studio

Universal Pictures

Top London cop PC Nicholas Angel is good. Too good. And to stop the rest of his team from looking bad, he is reassigned to the quiet town of Sandford. Paired with simple country cop Danny, everything seems quiet until two actors are found decapitated. It is addressed as an accident, but Angel isn't going to accept that, especially when more and more people turn up dead.

Cast

Simon PeggNicholas Angel
Nick FrostPC Danny Butterman
Timothy DaltonSimon Skinner
Jim BroadbentInspector Frank Butterman
Paddy ConsidineDS Andy Wainwright
Rafe SpallDC Andy Cartwright

