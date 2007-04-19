Top London cop PC Nicholas Angel is good. Too good. And to stop the rest of his team from looking bad, he is reassigned to the quiet town of Sandford. Paired with simple country cop Danny, everything seems quiet until two actors are found decapitated. It is addressed as an accident, but Angel isn't going to accept that, especially when more and more people turn up dead.
|Simon Pegg
|Nicholas Angel
|Nick Frost
|PC Danny Butterman
|Timothy Dalton
|Simon Skinner
|Jim Broadbent
|Inspector Frank Butterman
|Paddy Considine
|DS Andy Wainwright
|Rafe Spall
|DC Andy Cartwright
