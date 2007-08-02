For Rod Kimball, performing stunts is a way of life, even though he is rather accident-prone. Poor Rod cannot even get any respect from his stepfather, Frank, who beats him up in weekly sparring matches. When Frank falls ill, Rod devises his most outrageous stunt yet to raise money for Frank's operation -- and then Rod will kick Frank's butt.
|Andy Samberg
|Rod Kimble
|Isla Fisher
|Denise
|Bill Hader
|Dave
|Sissy Spacek
|Marie Powell
|Danny McBride
|Rico
|Jorma Taccone
|Kevin Powell
View Full Cast >
1 More Images