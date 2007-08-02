2007

Hot Rod

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 2nd, 2007

Studio

Paramount

For Rod Kimball, performing stunts is a way of life, even though he is rather accident-prone. Poor Rod cannot even get any respect from his stepfather, Frank, who beats him up in weekly sparring matches. When Frank falls ill, Rod devises his most outrageous stunt yet to raise money for Frank's operation -- and then Rod will kick Frank's butt.

Cast

Andy SambergRod Kimble
Isla FisherDenise
Bill HaderDave
Sissy SpacekMarie Powell
Danny McBrideRico
Jorma TacconeKevin Powell

View Full Cast >

Images

1 More Images