Hot Shots! Part Deux

Topper Harley is found to be working as an odd-job-man in a monastery. The CIA want him to lead a rescue mission into Iraq, to rescue the last rescue team, who went in to rescue the last rescue team who... who went in to rescue hostages left behind after Desert Storm.
|Lloyd Bridges
|President Thomas 'Tug' Benson
|Valeria Golino
|Ramada Rodham Hayman
|Richard Crenna
|Col. Denton Walters
|Rowan Atkinson
|Dexter Hayman
|Miguel Ferrer
|Commander Arvid Harbinger
|Brenda Bakke
|Michelle Rodham Huddleston
