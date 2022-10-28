1979

Hot Stuff

  • Comedy

Release Date

August 9th, 1979

Studio

Rastar Pictures

When a police department's burglary task force is facing the possibility of being shut down because of their low conviction rate decides to try a new approach to apprehending their targets. They take over a pawn shop where thieves go to unload their merchandise. They record them as they bring stuff in and get them to tell them where they got it. Eventually they're threatened by the mob.

Cast

Suzanne PleshetteLouise Webster
Jerry ReedDoug von Horne
Ossie DavisCaptain John Geiberger
Luis ÁvalosRamon
Pat McCormickMan with Cigars
Peter DeLuisePeter Fortunato

