Hot Times at Montclair High

1988

It's a new year at Montclair High and it's about to become the most tumultuous time for this year's senior crop. At Montclair High School, three different students bond with one another through a variety of comic, dramatic and episodic circumstances. Star jock Sean (Ross Hamilton) has it all, including the girl (Kim Valentine) and the scholarship. But when he fails an important exam and his girlfriend's life is endangered by a sleazy musician, Sean enlists a class clown (Brent Jasmer) and a sex-starved computer geek (Jonathan Gorman) for the ultimate revenge.