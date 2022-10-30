1988

Hot Times at Montclair High

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1988

Studio

Not Available

It's a new year at Montclair High and it's about to become the most tumultuous time for this year's senior crop. At Montclair High School, three different students bond with one another through a variety of comic, dramatic and episodic circumstances. Star jock Sean (Ross Hamilton) has it all, including the girl (Kim Valentine) and the scholarship. But when he fails an important exam and his girlfriend's life is endangered by a sleazy musician, Sean enlists a class clown (Brent Jasmer) and a sex-starved computer geek (Jonathan Gorman) for the ultimate revenge.

Cast

Kim ValentineJenny Rush
Johnathan GormanZiggy Karpkinski
Brent JasmerJason Miller
Troy DonahueMr. Nichols
Kim AndersonBridgette
Jean CarolMrs. Willis

View Full Cast >

Images