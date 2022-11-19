Hotath Neerar Jonnyo

Not Available

Rani (Ghosh) is a housewife with a successful husband, Tapas, and a kid. Living a routine existence, Rani looks after her family and attend her dance classes. One day her old friend from college Abinash (Ghosh) comes into her life. Abinash is a renowned musician today and has been travelling around the world. Abinash says to Rani that he has had relationships with a few women, but cannot offer himself up fully because the memory of Rani stands in his way. He asks her to spend a day with him so that he can get over her. Abinash also has a girlfriend Tina who is in love with him. Rani, torn between principles and passion, succumbs to Abinash's persistence. This creates havoc in her personal life while Abinash, his goal complete, moves away from her.