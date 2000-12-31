2000

Hotel

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2000

Studio

Cattleya

While a British film crew are shooting a version of The Duchess of Malfi in Venice, they in turn are being filmed by a sleazy documentary prima donna while the strange staff share meals which consist of human meat. Then there is the hit man, the call girl and the Hollywood producer all managing to become part of the madness.

Cast

Max BeesleyAntonio
Mark StrongFerdinand
Salma HayekCharlee Boux
Danny HustonHotel Manager
Rhys IfansTrent Stoken
Jason IsaacsAustralian Actor

View Full Cast >

Images