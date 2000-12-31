While a British film crew are shooting a version of The Duchess of Malfi in Venice, they in turn are being filmed by a sleazy documentary prima donna while the strange staff share meals which consist of human meat. Then there is the hit man, the call girl and the Hollywood producer all managing to become part of the madness.
|Max Beesley
|Antonio
|Mark Strong
|Ferdinand
|Salma Hayek
|Charlee Boux
|Danny Huston
|Hotel Manager
|Rhys Ifans
|Trent Stoken
|Jason Isaacs
|Australian Actor
View Full Cast >