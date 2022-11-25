Hotel Inferno 2: The Cathedral of Pain

Not Available

You, Frank Zimosa, are dead - brutally killed by the Mistandrian Cultists and trapped in the nightmarish Hotel Inferno: a special layer of Hell where demons co-exist with cultists, providing them dark, forbidden knowledge in exchange for endless pain and suffering. Alongside another tormented soul, trapped in the inferno since the Middle Ages, you must locate the five elements comprising the human soul - so that you may reclaim your physical form on Earth - before your body rots away. Do you have the strength to face the hordes of hell and take the first element - The Fire - from the hands of its powerful, ancient protector? There's only one way to find out.