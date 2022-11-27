Hotel Inferno 3: The Castle of Screams

Not Available

Frank, although you have retrieved the Fire element, you are still trapped in the hellish Hotel Inferno. Now you must pass through the Village of the Disease, struggling to survive the frozen horrors that haunt those cursed passages, until you finally reach the Castle of Screams. There you will find your only ally, The Witch, who is being held captive along with the Ice element. But beware. The Castle is guarded by an army of unspeakable horrors. On this cold journey you will face many infernal atrocities, and as you will discover, the demons are not your only enemies. Fight for your sanity, retrieve the Ice element, and take the second step towards your resurrection.