Not Available

With its scorching sex and outlandish scenarios, Hotel No Tell 2 picks up right where the award-winning Hotel No Tell left off. The once down-trodden Hotel enjoys a renaissance as it becomes a popular spot to shoot XXX movies and attract its usual cast of characters. From a dominatrix (Asa Akira) and her leash-wearing submissive to a bridegroom, his best man, and a talented trickster, the action is nonstop. Hotel No Tell 2 … a 5-Star treat!