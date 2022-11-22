Hotel of the Stars

Not Available

A documentary comedy about extras in Hollywood and how their dreams reflect the society they live in. The film's stage is an old hotel in the middle of Hollywood. Dilapidated inside as well as outside, but the passing of time hasn't eradicated all traces of an elegant past. Until the beginning of the 1960th the Stars from Broadway lived in Montecito Hotel on Franklin Avenue when they flew in from New York to film at the big studios. But the Stars have disappeared and those who dream about being Stars have moved into their hotel rooms, the extras, the hookers, the pimps, the restless dreamers stuck in a hotel with a dying elevator that slowly drives them crazy.