Hotel Paradijs

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Paradies Film

Every day Paul crosses a canal that separates the Amsterdam city center from the north side, where his lover Christiaan lives and waits for him. A dear routine for both - until one day Paul meets Claire, who starts seducing him into her very own universe, the Hotel Paradijs. Claire makes Paul the audience of her own play: a play where the roles are reversed and into which Paul is undeniably drawn.

Cast

Terence SchreursClaire
Barry AtsmaChristiaan
Hans KemnaConcierge
Benjamin de WitPolice Officer
Martin KieferPaul

Images