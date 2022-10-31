Every day Paul crosses a canal that separates the Amsterdam city center from the north side, where his lover Christiaan lives and waits for him. A dear routine for both - until one day Paul meets Claire, who starts seducing him into her very own universe, the Hotel Paradijs. Claire makes Paul the audience of her own play: a play where the roles are reversed and into which Paul is undeniably drawn.
|Terence Schreurs
|Claire
|Barry Atsma
|Christiaan
|Hans Kemna
|Concierge
|Benjamin de Wit
|Police Officer
|Martin Kiefer
|Paul
View Full Cast >