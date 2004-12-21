2004

Hotel Rwanda

  • Drama
  • History
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 21st, 2004

Studio

Sixth Sense Productions

Inspired by true events, this film takes place in Rwanda in the 1990s when more than a million Tutsis were killed in a genocide that went mostly unnoticed by the rest of the world. Hotel owner Paul Rusesabagina houses over a thousand refuges in his hotel in attempt to save their lives.

Cast

Don CheadlePaul Rusesabagina
Sophie OkonedoTatiana Rusesabagina
Nick NolteColonel Oliver
Fana MokoenaGeneral Bizimungu
Joaquin PhoenixJack Daglish
Jean RenoSabena Airlines President, Mr. Tillens

