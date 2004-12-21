Hotel Rwanda

Inspired by true events, this film takes place in Rwanda in the 1990s when more than a million Tutsis were killed in a genocide that went mostly unnoticed by the rest of the world. Hotel owner Paul Rusesabagina houses over a thousand refuges in his hotel in attempt to save their lives.
|Don Cheadle
|Paul Rusesabagina
|Sophie Okonedo
|Tatiana Rusesabagina
|Nick Nolte
|Colonel Oliver
|Fana Mokoena
|General Bizimungu
|Joaquin Phoenix
|Jack Daglish
|Jean Reno
|Sabena Airlines President, Mr. Tillens
