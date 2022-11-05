Not Available

Hotel Sorrento

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Horizon Films

Meg, Pippa, and Hillary are sisters who grew up in Sorrento, a small seaside town in Australia. Meg, who has lived in England for 10 years has just written a criticially acclaimed novel which she claims is entirely fictional. The book causes a stir in Sorrento and in her family when it is supected that the book is not as fictional as she claims.

Cast

Caroline GoodallMeg Moynihan
Joan PlowrightMarge Morrisey
Ray BarrettWal Moynihan
Nicholas BellEdwin
John HargreavesDick Bennett

View Full Cast >

Images