Hotel Sorrento

Meg, Pippa, and Hillary are sisters who grew up in Sorrento, a small seaside town in Australia. Meg, who has lived in England for 10 years has just written a criticially acclaimed novel which she claims is entirely fictional. The book causes a stir in Sorrento and in her family when it is supected that the book is not as fictional as she claims.
|Caroline Goodall
|Meg Moynihan
|Joan Plowright
|Marge Morrisey
|Ray Barrett
|Wal Moynihan
|Nicholas Bell
|Edwin
|John Hargreaves
|Dick Bennett
