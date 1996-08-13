House Arrest

High-schooler Grover Beindorf and his younger sister Stacy decide that their parents, Janet and Ned, are acting childishly when they decide to divorce after 18 years of marriage, so they lock them up in the basement until they'll sort out their problems. Their school friends also decide to do the same with their parents to solve their respective problems
|Jamie Lee Curtis
|Janet Beindorf
|Kevin Pollak
|Ned Beindorf
|Kyle Howard
|Gregory Alan 'Grover' Beindorf
|Jennifer Love Hewitt
|Brooke Figler
|Jennifer Tilly
|Christopher McDonald
