1996

House Arrest

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 13th, 1996

Studio

Rysher Entertainment

High-schooler Grover Beindorf and his younger sister Stacy decide that their parents, Janet and Ned, are acting childishly when they decide to divorce after 18 years of marriage, so they lock them up in the basement until they'll sort out their problems. Their school friends also decide to do the same with their parents to solve their respective problems

Cast

Jamie Lee CurtisJanet Beindorf
Kevin PollakNed Beindorf
Kyle HowardGregory Alan 'Grover' Beindorf
Jennifer Love HewittBrooke Figler
Jennifer Tilly
Christopher McDonald

View Full Cast >

Images