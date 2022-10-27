House of Bamboo

Eddie Kenner (Robert Stack) is given a special assignment by the Army to get the inside story on Sandy Dawson (Robert Ryan), a former GI who has formed a gang of fellow servicemen and Japanese locals. They use their muscle to take over Tokyo's pachinko racket and commit a series of train robberies, targeting deliveries of military ammunition.
|Robert Stack
|Eddie Kenner
|Shirley Yamaguchi
|Mariko
|Cameron Mitchell
|Griff
|Brad Dexter
|Capt. Hanson
|Sessue Hayakawa
|Inspector Kito
|Biff Elliot
|Webber
