House of the Rising Sun

Ray, an ex-cop, is starting a new life looking to stay out of trouble. One evening, on Ray's watch, the nightclub he works for is robbed and the owner's son is shot dead. As his criminal past is exposed Ray hunts for the person responsible for this crime in an effort to clear his own name. Ray must get to the bottom of this as both the mob and cops start to close in on him as their target suspect.
|Amy Smart
|Jenny Porter
|Dominic Purcell
|Tony
|Danny Trejo
|Carlos
|Ambyr Childers
|Cage girl
|Dave Bautista
|Ray
View Full Cast >